What's That Orange Cheese Mixed With Monterey Jack, Anyway?
As cheeses go, Monterey Jack may not be the fanciest, but it's certainly one of the most versatile. Originally called "queso blanco pais" (white country cheese) by Spanish missionaries who'd settled in Monterey, California, this creamy, semi-firm cheese was a staple part of their diet throughout the 1700s. In the early 19th century, an entrepreneur named David Jack seized control of the missionaries' lands, including cheese production. He marketed it as "Jack's Cheese," which eventually became the Monterey Jack sold throughout the U.S. today.
Due to its softer texture and mild, buttery flavor, Monterey Jack serves as the ideal base for the mysterious orange and white cheese slices prevalent in the dairy aisle. It adds richness to drier, firmer cheeses like bright and sunny Colby and cheddar, hence why these blends are among the most popular cheeses put on your burger. American-style Monterey ensures a beautifully melty texture with a tangy, salty flavor from the Colby or cheddar cheese.
Though the aptly-named Colby Jack and cheddar Jack look very similar, their flavors are fairly distinct from one another. Both have the velvety undertones of Monterey Jack, but Colby is mild, nutty, and just a little sweet, while cheddar is aromatic and sharp. It's important to keep this in mind when choosing which one to tuck inside classic chiles rellenos or add to an elevated grilled cheese. Colby Jack is less likely to overpower subtle flavors, while cheddar Jack works well with stronger ingredients, such as spicy peppers or heavy seasonings.
Is Colby a type of cheddar, or vice versa?
While they're both delicious partners for Monterey Jack and were invented in tiny villages, Colby and cheddar are definitely not the same type of cheese. In fact, they don't even come from the same part of the world. Cheddar cheese comes from Cheddar in Somerset, England, dating all the way back to the 1100s. Colby, on the other hand, comes from Colby, Wisconsin, making its debut in the cheese world in 1885.
Cheddar cheese is also aged much longer than Colby, which creates significant differences in their flavors and textures. As mentioned, cheddar is much sharper and more pungent than Colby, because cheeses develop stronger flavors the longer they age. Colby's truncated aging time means that its signature tanginess is more subtle, but no less delicious. Longer aging also helps cheese remain fresh longer, meaning cheddar has a longer shelf-life than Colby, provided it's kept at the right temperature in the fridge.
Aged cheeses are also firmer and more crumbly than younger cheeses, meaning Colby has a softer, stretchier texture than cheddar. One of the advantages of cheddar Jack is that the Monterey helps the cheddar melt more evenly, while the cheddar bumps up the flavor, creating a fantastic garnish for spicy slow cooker beef chili or zesty burrito bowls. Colby Jack, meanwhile, is a combination of two cheeses that melt beautifully, resulting in a gorgeous cheese pull when it's tucked inside comforting quesadillas or even used on spicy taco pizza.