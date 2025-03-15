What's That Orange Cheese Mixed With Monterey Jack, Anyway?

As cheeses go, Monterey Jack may not be the fanciest, but it's certainly one of the most versatile. Originally called "queso blanco pais" (white country cheese) by Spanish missionaries who'd settled in Monterey, California, this creamy, semi-firm cheese was a staple part of their diet throughout the 1700s. In the early 19th century, an entrepreneur named David Jack seized control of the missionaries' lands, including cheese production. He marketed it as "Jack's Cheese," which eventually became the Monterey Jack sold throughout the U.S. today.

Due to its softer texture and mild, buttery flavor, Monterey Jack serves as the ideal base for the mysterious orange and white cheese slices prevalent in the dairy aisle. It adds richness to drier, firmer cheeses like bright and sunny Colby and cheddar, hence why these blends are among the most popular cheeses put on your burger. American-style Monterey ensures a beautifully melty texture with a tangy, salty flavor from the Colby or cheddar cheese.

Though the aptly-named Colby Jack and cheddar Jack look very similar, their flavors are fairly distinct from one another. Both have the velvety undertones of Monterey Jack, but Colby is mild, nutty, and just a little sweet, while cheddar is aromatic and sharp. It's important to keep this in mind when choosing which one to tuck inside classic chiles rellenos or add to an elevated grilled cheese. Colby Jack is less likely to overpower subtle flavors, while cheddar Jack works well with stronger ingredients, such as spicy peppers or heavy seasonings.