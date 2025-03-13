The Fatty Fish You Should Be Adding To Stew
Seafood stew is a hearty and comforting meal served around the world that takes many forms and tastes differently everywhere. There's lemony Greek psarosoupa, aioli-heavy French Provincial bourride, Chilean Congrio fish soup featuring eel stock, gingery Chinese fish bee hoon soup, and delicious Japanese anko nabe made with anglerfish. From chunky to brothy, the list of global seafood stews is just about as endless as the types of seafood in them — everything from milder fish like halibut and cod to full-flavored shellfish like clams, shrimp, mussels, and scallops. The seafood you choose will, of course, have a big influence on the outcome of your stew. While white fish is plenty popular in fish stew, using fatty fish can stand up to strong spices and bold flavors, which will yield a rich and deeply flavorful dish.
According to executive chef Juan Cabrera, who spoke exclusively with Chowhound about how to put together a rich and satisfying fish stew, salmon is one of the best choices. Flaky, savory, and slightly sweet, salmon also adds a beautiful pop of color to your stew. Cabrera creates masterpieces from local ingredients at The Restaurant at North Block in Napa Valley, California. "When mixed with tomatoes and some heat, it all comes together with an amazing aroma and flavor," he says.
How to use salmon in rich and flavorful stews
There are several salmon options for using in stew, each influencing the dish with their own qualities. Wild-caught salmon will add a bright pop of color, firmer texture, and more intense flavor than farmed salmon, but is more expensive. Try and opt for fresh salmon if possible, though frozen will work if you thaw it first. Sockeye salmon is a great choice for its deep red color, while luxurious king salmon will bring buttery and extra-rich flavors to dishes like Finnish Creamy Lohikeitto with leeks and potatoes.
Once you've chosen your favorite salmon for stew, chef Juan Cabrera suggests dividing the fish into fork-ready pieces so it has less of a chance of disintegrating. Lightly saute the salmon chunks for an even deeper flavor and a light golden crust. "Check the tenderness of the fish and other vegetables as they cook to make sure the consistency is what you want, and always add salt at the end to avoid it being oversalted," Cabrera says. His ideal salmon stew includes lemongrass and ginger, plus coconut milk and vadouvan curry. He also opts for serving the stewed fish on a bed of jasmine rice. (Make sure yours is rinsed and prepped correctly so it cooks to perfection.)
You'll also want to keep an eye on the clock. "Timing is especially important when making a stew," Cabrera says. "You want to keep it at low heat for a long period of time to make sure all the flavors come out, occasionally tasting it while monitoring the temperature."