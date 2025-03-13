The Fatty Fish You Should Be Adding To Stew

There are several salmon options for using in stew, each influencing the dish with their own qualities. Wild-caught salmon will add a bright pop of color, firmer texture, and more intense flavor than farmed salmon, but is more expensive. Try and opt for fresh salmon if possible, though frozen will work if you thaw it first. Sockeye salmon is a great choice for its deep red color, while luxurious king salmon will bring buttery and extra-rich flavors to dishes like Finnish Creamy Lohikeitto with leeks and potatoes.

Once you've chosen your favorite salmon for stew, chef Juan Cabrera suggests dividing the fish into fork-ready pieces so it has less of a chance of disintegrating. Lightly saute the salmon chunks for an even deeper flavor and a light golden crust. "Check the tenderness of the fish and other vegetables as they cook to make sure the consistency is what you want, and always add salt at the end to avoid it being oversalted," Cabrera says. His ideal salmon stew includes lemongrass and ginger, plus coconut milk and vadouvan curry. He also opts for serving the stewed fish on a bed of jasmine rice. (Make sure yours is rinsed and prepped correctly so it cooks to perfection.)

You'll also want to keep an eye on the clock. "Timing is especially important when making a stew," Cabrera says. "You want to keep it at low heat for a long period of time to make sure all the flavors come out, occasionally tasting it while monitoring the temperature."