How Much Does A Cup Of Coffee Cost In Canada Compared To The US?
Coffee might have originated in Ethiopia, but over centuries it has brought folks together from all over the world. We gather over coffee with friends, use it as an excuse to ask someone out, and offer it to guests as a warm welcome. If you're truly passionate about it, then you may even already know the correct way to add sugar and cream to coffee (hint: Sugar goes first). But while coffee is a much-needed morning fix for many — 87% of Americans claim they're even a little obsessed with it, per Drive Research — its price depends on where you are in the world. If you're wondering which type of coffee is the cheapest, it's certainly not the one you'll find in the U.S.
According to Mandoe Media's 2024 report on global coffee prices, Americans spend an average of $3.77 per cup, though prices vary by state. While a regular coffee in Nebraska will cost you as little as $2.12, you'll pay $4.98 for that same cup in Hawaii.
The same analysis shows that Canadians pay $2.90 USD per cup on average. Of course, this depends on where you are in Canada and the type of coffee you order. An espresso will only cost you $0.51 USD in Toronto, while an Americano — now rebranded as a Canadiano — is only $1.69 USD in Quebec. So, how does Canada manage to keep coffee prices so low?
Why is coffee cheaper in Canada?
Global market trends indicate that coffee could get a lot more expensive in 2025. But, while the whole world is expected to feel the impact, Canada's coffee culture and market dynamics might actually help keep prices stable. Canada boasts a $24 billion USD coffee market, which is expected to reach nearly $42 billion in the future. With more than 2,000 independent coffee companies employing over 160,000 people, Canada has a strong coffee industry that plays a significant role in its economy.
Supported by favorable trade agreements, coffee is imported through both U.S. and international importers that operate around the clock to keep the market supplied. Additionally, the number of companies buying coffee beans directly from producers increases each year on a global scale, and Canada is following the trend. By cutting out intermediaries, businesses can lower costs for themselves and their customers. Moreover, coffee consumption per capita is higher in Canada than in the U.S. One reason for this is how cheap coffee is at Tim Hortons, one of Canada's most popular coffeehouses, where a cup of brewed or a dark roast brewed coffee costs only $1.83 CAD (around $1.27 USD).
In addition, international chains frequently offer budget-friendly options. In 2024, McDonald's Canada introduced a $1 CAD (or $0.73 USD) 10-ounce coffee initiative to attract bargain hunters at its more than 1,400 locations. So, the next time you find yourself in Canada, be a sport, grab a cup, and enjoy your (relatively) affordable coffee like a true Canadian.