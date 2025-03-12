How Much Does A Cup Of Coffee Cost In Canada Compared To The US?

Coffee might have originated in Ethiopia, but over centuries it has brought folks together from all over the world. We gather over coffee with friends, use it as an excuse to ask someone out, and offer it to guests as a warm welcome. If you're truly passionate about it, then you may even already know the correct way to add sugar and cream to coffee (hint: Sugar goes first). But while coffee is a much-needed morning fix for many — 87% of Americans claim they're even a little obsessed with it, per Drive Research — its price depends on where you are in the world. If you're wondering which type of coffee is the cheapest, it's certainly not the one you'll find in the U.S.

According to Mandoe Media's 2024 report on global coffee prices, Americans spend an average of $3.77 per cup, though prices vary by state. While a regular coffee in Nebraska will cost you as little as $2.12, you'll pay $4.98 for that same cup in Hawaii.

The same analysis shows that Canadians pay $2.90 USD per cup on average. Of course, this depends on where you are in Canada and the type of coffee you order. An espresso will only cost you $0.51 USD in Toronto, while an Americano — now rebranded as a Canadiano — is only $1.69 USD in Quebec. So, how does Canada manage to keep coffee prices so low?