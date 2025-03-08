Access to clean water should be a guarantee, yet the United Nations World Water Development Report found that over 2.2 billion people around the world still don't have access to safe drinking water. Whether there's a water main break in your area or an impending natural disaster, there are certain times when clean water becomes limited even in places where it's usually available. This puts life into perspective as we scramble to buy bottled water at the grocery store or boil tap water at home. But does boiling water really make it safe to drink? Yes, it really does.

Boiling water to make it safe to drink has been a practice for thousands of years (at least), and it is still a quick and easy way to kill off bacteria. Most organisms simply cannot survive exposure to high temperatures. For this reason, boiling water is an even better method of purifying water than most modern techniques such as chemical disinfectants or portable water filters.

The best way to make sure boiled water is safe to drink is to bring water to a rolling boil for at least one minute. If you're at elevations above 6,300 feet, the rule is to boil it for at least three minutes. If the water coming out of the tap is cloudy, you can filter it first using a thin paper filter, like these natural, unbleached basket coffee filters, and then boil it. After a minute or more has passed, let the water cool, then store it in a food-safe container. That's really all there is to it.