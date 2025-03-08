Does Boiling Water Really Make It Safe To Drink?
Access to clean water should be a guarantee, yet the United Nations World Water Development Report found that over 2.2 billion people around the world still don't have access to safe drinking water. Whether there's a water main break in your area or an impending natural disaster, there are certain times when clean water becomes limited even in places where it's usually available. This puts life into perspective as we scramble to buy bottled water at the grocery store or boil tap water at home. But does boiling water really make it safe to drink? Yes, it really does.
Boiling water to make it safe to drink has been a practice for thousands of years (at least), and it is still a quick and easy way to kill off bacteria. Most organisms simply cannot survive exposure to high temperatures. For this reason, boiling water is an even better method of purifying water than most modern techniques such as chemical disinfectants or portable water filters.
The best way to make sure boiled water is safe to drink is to bring water to a rolling boil for at least one minute. If you're at elevations above 6,300 feet, the rule is to boil it for at least three minutes. If the water coming out of the tap is cloudy, you can filter it first using a thin paper filter, like these natural, unbleached basket coffee filters, and then boil it. After a minute or more has passed, let the water cool, then store it in a food-safe container. That's really all there is to it.
Other methods for disinfecting water
Boiling makes drinking water safe again, and there are even ways to restore its taste. To bring back the water's neutral flavor, simply sprinkle in a dash of salt. Salt makes food taste sweeter, and it revives the taste of flat water too. While boiling water is the ideal thing to do in an emergency, let's say you have an electric stovetop and the power goes out. Now, you can't boil or heat anything. To keep yourself out of a bad situation, stock up on other water-purifying tools. There are plenty of options available, and while they might not be as effective as boiling, they can help in a pinch.
As previously mentioned, disinfecting water with chemicals is another way to make it safe to drink. Although it does not kill off all bacteria, it does remove the most harmful ones. To use this method, keep a bottle of chlorine bleach on hand and follow the instructions on the bottle for how to purify water. A gallon of water takes six drops of 6% bleach to disinfect, according to the EPA. You can also use chemical tablets, like the Potable Aqua Water Purification Tablets, to get the job done. Portable filters like the LifeStraw Portable Water Filter can also make water safe to drink, although they do not remove some bacteria and viruses, depending on the machine. To find the best method of water purification, do your research to find which option is best for you. (And when in doubt, just buy some common bottled water).