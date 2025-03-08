Grace Kelly's Favorite Meal Was A Classic Diner Staple
Grace Kelly, over the course of her life, came to embody ideas of pure beauty and nobility in the eyes of many. An all-American actor who later became a literal princess after marrying Prince Rainier III of Monaco, Kelly was seen as royalty both on the silver screen as well as in her everyday life. Naturally, such a high station can bring you the best that life has to offer, with cuisine being no exception. So when you consider all of the opulence surrounding Kelly, especially after her integration into a Mediterranean royal family, it might be surprising to find that the princess seemed to list hamburgers among her most-beloved foods.
While there's uncertainty surrounding Kelly's absolute favorite food, it's reported that the starlet stuck to her diner-era American roots with her love of the hamburger. Of course, this doesn't mean Kelly was lobbying for lower-quality burgers and fast food fare in her Monegasque estate — it's likely she would have opted for the best kind of beef for burgers that she could get her hands on. She also supposedly loved cooking the burgers herself, so she was probably conscious of the mistakes to avoid while making them. So if you ever want to get a taste of how the stately princess lived, it seems that you'd need to do little more than whip up a high-quality burger for yourself.
Grace Kelly took a balanced approach to her meals
It might raise your eyebrow that Grace Kelly, who became known for her beauty both as a model and an actor in the 1950s, would favor a food that doesn't exactly have a reputation for being the healthiest thing to put on your plate. Speaking to People about her eating habits in 1982, Kelly revealed that she tried to make healthy choices most of time, even saying, "I tend to avoid sugar." However, she also confessed, "There are a lot of other things I know I should avoid, but I don't always do so." It seems that even for someone who needed to be as image-conscious as Kelly, there was still plenty of room to include burgers and other beloved foods on the menu while being healthy and (crucially) happy.
Naturally, Kelly was well aware of the expectations of her physical appearance in her industry. But even with this in mind, she went on record saying that she didn't ascribe to crash-style diets or fads. Considering the false food facts that were prevalent in previous decades, it seems a wise move on her part to keep a more balanced approach to her culinary choices, giving herself room to enjoy her favorite foods while keeping a generally health-conscious approach — a good lesson from the cultural icon that can still hold true today.