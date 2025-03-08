Grace Kelly's Favorite Meal Was A Classic Diner Staple

Grace Kelly, over the course of her life, came to embody ideas of pure beauty and nobility in the eyes of many. An all-American actor who later became a literal princess after marrying Prince Rainier III of Monaco, Kelly was seen as royalty both on the silver screen as well as in her everyday life. Naturally, such a high station can bring you the best that life has to offer, with cuisine being no exception. So when you consider all of the opulence surrounding Kelly, especially after her integration into a Mediterranean royal family, it might be surprising to find that the princess seemed to list hamburgers among her most-beloved foods.

While there's uncertainty surrounding Kelly's absolute favorite food, it's reported that the starlet stuck to her diner-era American roots with her love of the hamburger. Of course, this doesn't mean Kelly was lobbying for lower-quality burgers and fast food fare in her Monegasque estate — it's likely she would have opted for the best kind of beef for burgers that she could get her hands on. She also supposedly loved cooking the burgers herself, so she was probably conscious of the mistakes to avoid while making them. So if you ever want to get a taste of how the stately princess lived, it seems that you'd need to do little more than whip up a high-quality burger for yourself.