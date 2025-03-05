What Does It Actually Mean To Order A Stiff Drink?

You not be able to place the exact movie, but you know the scene. A man walks into a bar, tie loosened, hat askew, a weary look on his face, and asks the bartender for "a stiff one." Miraculously, the bartender knows exactly what his customer needs. The bartender slides the drink across the bar. It could be a shot of whiskey. It could be a cocktail. Either way, the customer takes a quick look at the drink, raises his glass to the bartender, and after a few swigs, slams his empty glass onto the bar, satisfied. Unfortunately, in real life there is no code for a stiff drink, and you'll likely need to be more specific, since according to Merriam-Webster's dictionary, a stiff drink is merely a strong alcoholic drink.

How did stiff, a word the dictionary defines as "rigid," come to refer to drinks? The academic response is simple: During the Middle Ages, the word stiff was used to mean strong. The word became associated with alcohol in the late 16th century, when songs started describing heavy drinkers as stiff drinkers. Two hundred years later, stiff became associated with the alcohol itself, with the phrase "stiff grog" starting to appear in newspapers.