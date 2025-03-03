Ina Garten's Popular Mac And Cheese Has One Unexpected Step You'll Need To Plan Ahead For

You might be surprised at how widely macaroni and cheese recipes can vary. It's not just a matter of which cheese you use, the simple pasta shape swap you actually prefer, or whether or not you use your oven. Sometimes it's a matter of ingredient upgrades like nutmeg, poblano peppers, or truffle butter. Other times it's all about the dairy, swapping in Greek yogurt or condensed milk for tangier or creamier results. But for chef, cookbook author, and long-time Food Network star Ina Garten, her unexpected step when making mac and cheese comes down to one important factor: time.

On the Barefoot Contessa website, you'll find that Garten's mac and cheese ingredients are comfortingly familiar: butter, cream, cavatappi pasta, Gruyère, and sharp white cheddar. Her mac recipe, like many favorites, includes breadcrumbs that are baked to golden perfection in the oven. But in order to achieve that ideal gooey, cheesy consistency without overcomplicating her ingredients list, Garten makes one serious change to the technique. Your mac and cheese must be prepped and in the fridge a full day before you want to serve it. Even then, you'll need at least an hour and a half for the mac to come to temperature, bake, and then cool off enough to eat. The reason for this distressingly delayed gratification becomes clear when you see the seriously cheesy results.