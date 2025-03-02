Does Dried Pasta Ever Go Bad? Shelf Life And Storage Tips

Although freshly-made pasta is considered superior to its shelf-stable counterpart by some, the convenience of dried pasta can't be understated. Whether you're making a quick pot of savory butter noodles or whipping up a rich lasagna to feed a crowd, dried pasta makes perfecting classic recipes accessible and easy without compromising on quality. But just how long do these must-have pantry staples last?

Luckily, dried pasta has a considerable shelf life. Foodborne bacteria requires moisture to thrive and reproduce, making dried foods an uninhabitable wasteland for the microscopic pests. Dried pasta typically contains 12% or less moisture — a foodborne pathogen's worst nightmare! When properly stored, dried pasta will stay fresh for up to two years, and in many cases, even longer. Once you've opened a package of dried pasta, don't just let it hang open in the pantry, exposing your precious ingredients to dust, bugs, and other unwanted intruders. Instead, transfer it to a zip-top bag or an air-tight pasta jar and keep it in a cool, dry place — no refrigeration necessary. Once you've cooked dried pasta, however, it should be consumed within five days.