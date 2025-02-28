How To Prevent The Edges Of Your Brownies From Becoming Hard

"Little treat" culture is here to stay, and if it's sweets you crave, nothing beats a pan of brownies. They're easy to assemble, they bake in less than an hour, and they don't require many ingredients, even if you bake them from scratch. The only drawback is when the edges become hard while the center stays soft. Some people would argue that the brownie edges are the most important part of the batch, so it's important to get them right. If you find your edges tend to get a little too crusty, wrap a piece of foil over the pan before it cools. The moisture that's still escaping as the batch cools will collect inside the pan and prevent the edges from drying out.

The best way to fix overbaked edges, however, is to understand why it happens in the first place. Hard edges all come down to oven temperature and the type of pan you're using. It's also easy to accidentally overcook them because you can't really tell if brownies are done just by looking at the pan, and since they're made with a sticky batter, the toothpick test isn't much better. Choose the right pan, make sure the oven temperature isn't too hot, and consider testing for doneness with a thermometer.