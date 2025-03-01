Flat Whites Vs Lattes: What's The Difference?
A luxurious mixture of espresso and milk, lattes and flat whites are classic coffee orders for a reason. (And for all the coffee novices out there, here's a flat white explained.) You might love the smooth, silky textures and rich taste of these drinks, but they aren't interchangeable. In fact, they differ in a few key ways.
Actual sizes will depend on where you get your coffee, but a flat white is usually served in a small, 6-ounce cup, while a latte comes in a cup that holds 8 ounces or more. While both of these beverages feature the same amount of espresso and pillowy steamed milk, the ratio of the milk is what's different. A flat white contains roughly 1 part espresso and 1 part steamed milk, while a latte generally contains 1 part espresso, 4 parts steamed milk, and 1 part foam.
The definition of a flat white is a little hazy, and every shop has its own take. For example, a flat white at Starbucks is made with ristretto shots, which are smaller, more concentrated shots of espresso compared to the industry standard. Plain espresso is the norm at most other stores. Overall, the differences in these drinks mean a latte has a mellower flavor, while a flat white offers a bolder taste.
Which drink is best for you?
While the origins of the flat white are up for debate (a common occurrence with iconic drinks), most credit 1980s Australia or New Zealand with its creation. Lattes, meanwhile, have been around since the 1600s, but the term first appeared in the 1867 essay "Italian Journeys" by author William Dean Howells. Known then as a "caffe e latte," the solo term "latte" was later popularized in 1980s Seattle, Washington.
Aside from these two drinks' flavor differences, flat whites are also great for those who love the taste of espresso or who aren't a fan of milk foam. Lattes are better for customers who prefer to sit and sip, as they're bigger and contain more milk. Lattes are also more customizable. People commonly add sugar and syrups to lattes, whether they're making an at-home pumpkin spice latte recipe or enjoying cafe-made vanilla beans. Customization is less common for fans of the flat white. Still, neither drink is better than the other — it's all just personal preference. To find out whether a latte or a flat white is better for your tastes, why not try them for yourself? (If you end up preferring the latte, try a cappuccino next — here's how they differ.)