Flat Whites Vs Lattes: What's The Difference?

A luxurious mixture of espresso and milk, lattes and flat whites are classic coffee orders for a reason. (And for all the coffee novices out there, here's a flat white explained.) You might love the smooth, silky textures and rich taste of these drinks, but they aren't interchangeable. In fact, they differ in a few key ways.

Actual sizes will depend on where you get your coffee, but a flat white is usually served in a small, 6-ounce cup, while a latte comes in a cup that holds 8 ounces or more. While both of these beverages feature the same amount of espresso and pillowy steamed milk, the ratio of the milk is what's different. A flat white contains roughly 1 part espresso and 1 part steamed milk, while a latte generally contains 1 part espresso, 4 parts steamed milk, and 1 part foam.

The definition of a flat white is a little hazy, and every shop has its own take. For example, a flat white at Starbucks is made with ristretto shots, which are smaller, more concentrated shots of espresso compared to the industry standard. Plain espresso is the norm at most other stores. Overall, the differences in these drinks mean a latte has a mellower flavor, while a flat white offers a bolder taste.