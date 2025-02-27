The Beef Stroganoff Mistake That's Making Your Sauce Curdle

As much as we like the idea of casually throwing a dash of this and a dollop of that into a hot pan to create the perfect sauce, sour cream requires a little mindfulness to prevent a mistake-laden stroganoff. First and foremost, don't add any cream to what you're cooking too early. You neither want nor need your dairy to cook, but rather to give a glossy, creamy coat to your nearly there sauce. Second, there's no need to keep your sauce at a boil when it comes time to add cream — a light simmer is perfectly sufficient. To be particularly careful, you can even remove your pan from the heat. The residual heat from the sauce will bring your sour cream up to temperature.

The most foolproof method, however, is to temper your sour cream before you add it. That means stirring a little bit of your hot broth into your sour cream a splash at a time until well incorporated. This will prep your cold-from-the-fridge dairy product so that it won't be shocked into curdling from the heat of the pan. Once your bowl of sour cream is warmed through, you can add it as usual to your sauce. With just one extra step, you'll have a luscious, tangy, and consistently creamy sauce that looks picture perfect.