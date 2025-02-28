How Long Can A Sandwich Stay Fresh At Room Temperature?

Before there was an entire social media culture dedicated to meal prep hacks, there were sandwiches. With just two pieces of bread and some filling, you've got a quick and easy meal that's easy to take on the go or make ahead of time. It's never a good idea to let a good sandwich hang around for too long, however. If you've ever eyeballed a turkey and cheese that's been sitting out on a plate for hours and wondered if it's still okay, or pondered when to eat that Italian sub in your lunchbox, the answer is simple: Most sandwiches with perishable ingredients will stay fresh for two hours at room temperature. So, if you've got a spread of tea sandwiches laid out on a girls' night, or you've stashed an egg salad sandwich in your handbag for the plane, the clock is ticking.

Food safety is nothing to mess around with. Foodborne pathogens like E. coli and Salmonella, which are always lurking in our food supply, can make you pretty sick, and science has mapped out some straightforward rules to keep you safe. According to the United States Department of Agriculture (USDA), bacteria can rapidly grow in sandwich-friendly foods like deli meat, cheese, and mayonnaise anywhere in the temperature range of 40 and 140 degrees Fahrenheit, which is often called the temperature danger zone.