There Are 18 Million Reasons There's No Dunkin' In Canada

If you're from the U.S., you're probably familiar with the donut and coffee chain known as Dunkin'. Its bright pink and orange branding can be found decorating more than 9,500 locations in the country — and it isn't just the U.S. Although based in a suburb of Boston, Massachusetts (and firmly established in the zeitgeist of that city), the company has more than 13,000 shops in 40 countries, serving up their own unique Dunkin' donut tastes. Notably, though, in addition to a few states without a store, one country just doesn't run on Dunkin'. Canada doesn't have a single Dunkin' shop in all its nearly 4 million square miles of land.

That hasn't always been true, though; back in the 1990s, Canada had more than 200 Dunkin' stores in the Quebec Province. But for those who might be thinking that this decline-turned-extinction was just a result of The Great White North's celebrated love affair with coffee chain Tim Hortons (now 4,000 locations strong), you wouldn't be entirely wrong. However, that's only part of the story.

The full coffee chronicle lasts more than a decade, starting with an alleged branding betrayal and ending with a lawsuit settlement of nearly $18 million. By the time the appeals ended and the suit was settled in 2016, there were just four Dunkin' shops in Canada — only two years later, the company had all but disappeared.