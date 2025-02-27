The Best Scrubbing Tool For Stubborn Cast Iron Stains
Cast iron pans are perfect for anything from searing a steak to baking up some fresh corn bread. They capture heat magnificently, so they're best for foods that need a golden crust — you can even make a pizza in a cast iron. But they don't work the same way as metal or nonstick pans when it comes to cleaning. It's long been advised not to use the standard soap and water method for cleaning your cast iron; instead, reach for a chainmail scrubber.
For years, soap was too harsh on cast iron because the pans are seasoned (coated in a thin oil layer, then baked at a high temperature). These days, soaps are milder, and some are made with organic ingredients that aren't harmful to cast iron. But unless you're certain it won't impact your pan, you're better off using the chainmail scrubber with water. This scrubber, sometimes called a chainmail cloth, is made with small loops of metal. When scrubbed against the cast iron, it removes any excess debris without damaging the pan's seasoning layer.
How to clean your cast iron pan
Although cast iron creates an incredible sear, its super-hot surface means food particles sometimes get stuck on and seem like they'll never come off. Never put the cast iron pan in the dishwasher unless you like the taste of rust while searing food. To clean the cast iron, rinse it with hot water, then use the chainmail scrubber to remove any stuck-on food particles. Scrub it the same way you would as if using a sponge.
The chainmail scrubber should get all of those stubborn food particles off, but if it doesn't, you can also add some coarse salt to the pan and scrub it with a paper towel. Make sure you dry the cast iron completely before putting it away, or rust will form. A quick tip: To ensure the cast iron is fully dry, heat it on the stove top for a few minutes, which will confirm that all the water has evaporated out.