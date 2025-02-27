The Best Scrubbing Tool For Stubborn Cast Iron Stains

Cast iron pans are perfect for anything from searing a steak to baking up some fresh corn bread. They capture heat magnificently, so they're best for foods that need a golden crust — you can even make a pizza in a cast iron. But they don't work the same way as metal or nonstick pans when it comes to cleaning. It's long been advised not to use the standard soap and water method for cleaning your cast iron; instead, reach for a chainmail scrubber.

For years, soap was too harsh on cast iron because the pans are seasoned (coated in a thin oil layer, then baked at a high temperature). These days, soaps are milder, and some are made with organic ingredients that aren't harmful to cast iron. But unless you're certain it won't impact your pan, you're better off using the chainmail scrubber with water. This scrubber, sometimes called a chainmail cloth, is made with small loops of metal. When scrubbed against the cast iron, it removes any excess debris without damaging the pan's seasoning layer.