Sausage is a way of life in Mississippi. It's a state where you can get pretty much any kind of sausage, cooked any way, and in anything. You'll find sausage chopped up in gravy and smothered over biscuits, stuffed in cornbread, and layered into sandwiches. There are sausage-based appetizers named after the state, like Mississippi sausage bites and Mississippi Lil Smokies. Red Rose Sausages, also known as Mississippi Reds, are nostalgic for Mississippi locals, a specific kind of sausage injected with sodium nitrite to make them a vibrant red.

In this sausage-obsessed state, Country Pleasin' brand has been turning heads with their hickory smoked pork sausage for almost 50 years. Based in Florence, Mississippi, this brand started with an original recipe that has expanded into 15 varieties, all available online alongside an array of sauces, rubs, and seasonings. It's known for being a flavorful sausage that still provides a good base for all sorts of dishes. It's also gluten and dairy-free, and many varieties contain no MSG. The brand has a butcher shop with a small deli on-site in Florence, selling hot food and top-quality, whole hog meat cuts. Country Pleasin' sausages are used in homecooked Mississippi meals every day; the brand is so popular it's even the official sausage of the Mississippi State University Bulldogs, where its sausages are a mainstay at every sports event.