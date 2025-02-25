Microwaves Make Rendering Chicken Fat Easy. Here's How

In this era of continuously increasing grocery prices, it's more important than ever to squeeze every ounce of flavor and nutrition from our food. One particularly valuable skill is knowing how to break down and use every part of a whole chicken. Buying chickens whole is much cheaper than purchasing individual parts and offers a wealth of hidden resources, from the bones (for making homemade bone broth) to all the delicious, versatile fat hidden in the skin.

Though rendering chicken fat (a.k.a. schmaltz) can be messy and time-consuming, you can make the task significantly easier by using your microwave. Not only is this method more straightforward, but studies have shown that microwaves render chicken fat very efficiently, meaning you may actually get more fat this way than using your stove. All you need is a microwave-safe glass container, finely chopped raw chicken skin, and about 25 minutes. You'll also need to embrace your microwave's power level button, which just might change the way you use your microwave forever.

Once rendered, schmaltz becomes a translucent golden liquid. You can use it like butter, olive oil, or any other cooking fat — just with tons more umami flavor. It's a fantastic way to upgrade your fried chicken, add velvety richness to soups (fry your aromatics in it!), or take your confit garlic to the next level. It can even add a little savory twist to Rice Krispie treats or other traditionally sweet dishes. It won't overwhelm your dessert, just enhance it similar to the way bacon and maple syrup complement each other.