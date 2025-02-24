This Easy Trick Brings Out The Best In Store-Bought Cookie Dough

The smell of cookies baking in the oven has us running to the kitchen like a kid on Christmas morning. While baking cookies from scratch is ideal, the mess that follows is not, and there are times when opting for store-bought dough is best (and our ranking of store-bought cookie dough from worst to best can help guide your purchasing!). The flavor might not be quite as good as homemade, but there are ways to elevate the taste of pre-made dough. One such easy trick that brings out the best in store-bought cookie dough is topping it off with flaky sea salt.

Finishing a batch of cookies with flaky salt brings balance to the flavor, providing the perfect contrast of savory and sweet as it melts into the warm dough. With its unique texture, it brings a soft, coarse crunch to the mix as well as aesthetic flair. Because sea salt has more minerals than table salt, it lends an extra bold, salty taste, so a pinch is all it takes. Just squish a little between your fingers and sprinkle on your cookies to your liking. Add it to your cookies before the dough hits the oven or after — the choice is up to you.