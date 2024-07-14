The One Minute Trick To Make Store-Bought Cookies Seem Fresh

Fresh-baked cookies are an iconic sweet treat. They're always a fan favorite on any dessert table, but the downside is that from-scratch cookies can take a little bit more time and technique than you might have. Store-bought is just easier sometimes, but you can usually taste the difference — unless you use one simple oven trick.

Next time you're in a rush to prepare dessert and reach for the store-bought cookies, just know that you can make them taste fresh by popping them in the oven for about a minute. Everyone loves a warm cookie, and while the microwave might turn them soggy, warming them in the oven helps keep their texture; plus, if you only keep them in there for about a minute, you won't have to worry about over-cooking them. It's just enough time to give them that fresh-from-the-oven feel — firm on the outside but soft in the center with gooey chocolate chips.