Why You Should Always Ask About The Specials At Restaurants

In a restaurant, the word "special" conjures up the image of a plate of food even more tantalizing than what's on the usual menu. Still, things aren't usually so black and white. Words like "special" are the basis of good advertising: These terms entice customers to order a plate even if it's nothing beyond the ordinary. Still, sometimes these dishes actually do hold up to their name, and these exceptional plates should not be missed. So don't be deterred by the biggest myth about restaurant specials — that they're simply leftovers. Some servers might forget to mention these dishes or are simply saving their breath, but you should always at least ask about the specials at restaurants.

Inspired during their daily restock of fresh ingredients, chefs might pick up hidden gems from the local farmers market to experiment with and sell as a special. Because it's new, the chef might give extra attention and care to the dish. This type of special is, well, special. It's an original creation you might not get anywhere else. It might make its way onto the menu someday, but for now, it's there for a limited time only, and usually for just one night. This short window of availability makes specials all the more enticing. Plus, there are probably only a few dishes available, too.