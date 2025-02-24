Why You Should Always Ask About The Specials At Restaurants
In a restaurant, the word "special" conjures up the image of a plate of food even more tantalizing than what's on the usual menu. Still, things aren't usually so black and white. Words like "special" are the basis of good advertising: These terms entice customers to order a plate even if it's nothing beyond the ordinary. Still, sometimes these dishes actually do hold up to their name, and these exceptional plates should not be missed. So don't be deterred by the biggest myth about restaurant specials — that they're simply leftovers. Some servers might forget to mention these dishes or are simply saving their breath, but you should always at least ask about the specials at restaurants.
Inspired during their daily restock of fresh ingredients, chefs might pick up hidden gems from the local farmers market to experiment with and sell as a special. Because it's new, the chef might give extra attention and care to the dish. This type of special is, well, special. It's an original creation you might not get anywhere else. It might make its way onto the menu someday, but for now, it's there for a limited time only, and usually for just one night. This short window of availability makes specials all the more enticing. Plus, there are probably only a few dishes available, too.
Always ask, but be discerning
While it's ideal to order a special made by a chef with vision, not every kitchen offers this type of creative freedom, and other chefs don't have the time for it. That brings us to the second type of special: the kind chefs make up simply to purge excess ingredients. While this strategy makes sense to prevent waste, it doesn't always make for the best dish. In an ideal world, this special will both prevent waste and provide flavor, and sometimes they do. For example, a special might feature exciting fresh local produce that needs to be used before it goes bad. This type of dish has merit; it's just being pushed before it goes bad. But again, this isn't always the case.
So how do you determine which kind of special you're being offered? If the special is something like a hash, soup, or stew, such as a creamy lohikeitto, chances are it's full of ingredients that will soon go bad (because you can throw almost anything into these dishes). If the special is unique and features exciting ingredients, however, it's most likely the passion project we all hope for. While the reasons for creating these meals might not be the same at every restaurant, it's always best to at least ask about the specials so you can decipher what it is for yourself. In other words, always ask, but be discerning.