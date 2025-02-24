Does It Matter If You Use Bleached Vs Unbleached Flour?

Most of us are aware that certain things get better with age, like wine, cheese, and people. But did you know that flour, when stored properly, also gets better with some aging? Given some time and exposure to oxygen in the air, flour gets whiter and the proteins get stronger, resulting in a better color and texture in some baked goods. However, waiting for the aging process can take time and, for millers, money, which is why bleaching agents are often used to speed up the process, creating what is known as bleached flour.

To get the aging effect, flour manufacturers add different chemical agents – including chlorine dioxide, benzoyl dioxide, and potassium bromate — to all-purpose flour. In addition to getting whiter and brighter, the process also creates a finer grain and texture and adds more volume to the end product. As when using all-purpose flour versus cake flour or all-purpose versus bread flour, bakers will get different outcomes when using bleached or unbleached flour.

Although they can easily be substituted for one another, some baked goods might have a better texture if made with bleached flour. This is particularly true for cakes. One of the benefits of bleached flour is that it allows bakers to use more fat and sugar in recipes than they can with unbleached flour. The chemicals in bleached flour break down starches and proteins, allowing the batter itself to become more sponge-like. The result is a cake that is both light and airy.