What's The Best Way To Freeze Leftover Chili?

Whether you're making a basic 3-bean vegetarian chili or a sumptuous and spicy slow cooker beef chili, chances are you'll have a big pot of leftovers unless you're cooking for a huge get-together. Unfortunately, chili will only stay good in the fridge for up to four days, meaning if you want to keep it fresh for longer, you'll have to freeze it. Thankfully, there's a really easy and efficient way to freeze chili that doesn't involve storing a massive container in your freezer.

Instead of storing all of your chili in one big airtight container, the best way to freeze it is to portion it into ziplock bags. Not only will this make serving portions easier in the future because you won't have to thaw the whole batch, but it will also save you a ton of space in your freezer. Depending on the size of the freezer bags you're using, it's a good idea to add one or two cups of chili per bag once it's cooled down. Then, remove any air from the bag and lay it flat in the freezer so the chili will freeze into a slab. When everything's frozen solid, you can stack all of your chili packets so they're easy to grab when you need them. (This trick also works great when freezing sauces and leftovers!)

When you get a hankering for some chili, take out however many portions you want, and either let them defrost in the fridge or on your counter until the chili is thawed enough to slide out. Or, dip the bag in a cold water bath to speed up the process.