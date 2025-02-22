The Big-Name Flour Brand We Ranked The Worst

Perfectly swirled cinnamon rolls, mile-high lemon meringue pies, and colorfully stacked cake layers might have you fooled into thinking that baking is an art form, rather than a highly precise science. But the truth of the matter is that the temperature of your eggs, a few grams of flour, or the wrong type of sugar can all spell a less-than-delicious disaster. So before you assemble your next showstopper or throw together your afternoon pick-me-up, it's essential to line up the best ingredients for your bake.

You're probably familiar with the range of flour varieties, like bread flour, cake flour, whole wheat flour, and so on, but did you know that there can be considerable differences within the same flour type? All-purpose flour specifically can actually vary substantially as different types of wheat are often used in the commercial milling process. Because these slight variations can seriously change the results of your baking projects, Chowhound assembled a detailed ranking of nine all-purpose flour brands to discover which you should turn to when stocking your pantry. Using consumer reviews and insights from industry professionals, we determined that Pillsbury, one of the biggest names in baking, was the weakest link.

Because it helps to form the structure of your bake, when it comes to flour, protein matters. Cake flour usually has less protein, bread flour more, and all-purpose in between. However, Pillsbury's all-purpose flour has a low protein percentage, which makes it act more like cake flour. Unfortunately, when following a recipe that calls for all-purpose, that means your perfectly constructed dough or batter will turn out too loose and too liquid-y.