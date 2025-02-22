How Fresh Herbs Transform Grocery Store-Brand Oil Into Liquid Gold

Wondering what to do with leftover fresh herbs, like the half-bunch of curly parsley lurking in your veggie bin or the mini-clamshell of basil you forgot to add to last night's pasta? Instead of letting them go bad in the refrigerator, try making some herb-infused oil.

A good method for "soft" herbs — parsley, dill, chives, basil, mint, tarragon, etc. — is simple. Start by blanching the herbs (leaves, not stems) in salted, boiling water for a few seconds until they turn bright green. Transfer the herbs to an ice water bath to halt cooking and then remove them to a cheesecloth or thin dishtowel to squeeze as much moisture as possible. Blend the blanched herbs with an inexpensive, grocery store-brand, neutral-flavored oil like sunflower or avocado oil on high for a few minutes. Strain through a multi-layered cheesecloth or coffee filter, but do not press it through. Just let it sit for a few hours, stirring occasionally.