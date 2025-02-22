How Fresh Herbs Transform Grocery Store-Brand Oil Into Liquid Gold
Wondering what to do with leftover fresh herbs, like the half-bunch of curly parsley lurking in your veggie bin or the mini-clamshell of basil you forgot to add to last night's pasta? Instead of letting them go bad in the refrigerator, try making some herb-infused oil.
A good method for "soft" herbs — parsley, dill, chives, basil, mint, tarragon, etc. — is simple. Start by blanching the herbs (leaves, not stems) in salted, boiling water for a few seconds until they turn bright green. Transfer the herbs to an ice water bath to halt cooking and then remove them to a cheesecloth or thin dishtowel to squeeze as much moisture as possible. Blend the blanched herbs with an inexpensive, grocery store-brand, neutral-flavored oil like sunflower or avocado oil on high for a few minutes. Strain through a multi-layered cheesecloth or coffee filter, but do not press it through. Just let it sit for a few hours, stirring occasionally.
Storage and use of herb-infused oil
Once sealed in an airtight container, your homemade herb-infused oil will last up to a week in the refrigerator, but keep your eyes (and nose) peeled for any signs of spoilage. Unlike unadulterated oils, the fresh herb infusion makes it susceptible to bacteria growth. However, considering how delicious and versatile it is, it's doubtful the oil will last that long!
The bright, "green" flavor of herb-infused oils tastes incredible on just about anything, adding a burst of enhanced herbaceous flavor — whether you used dill and chives or tarragon and parsley. Drizzle it over a plate of creamy scrambled eggs, a bowl of rice cooker polenta, or crispy, baked fish. Before you know it, you'll need to buy, or grow more fresh herbs to whip up another batch.