Why Wine Belongs In Your Chili

Every chili enthusiast has a secret ingredient, something special they add to make their recipe shine at cook-offs, tailgates, and potlucks. Maybe your signature style is making firecracker chili with cinnamon and black olives, or spicy slow cooker beef chili with jalapeños and chipotle peppers. Whether your hack for the ultimate chili is making it with bacon and bison or going strictly vegetarian, you should add wine to the mix for a standout batch of chili that's flavorful and cozy.

Wine brings a deeper flavor profile to chili, adding a touch of acidity that balances out the richness of all the other ingredients. And if you use your favorite type of wine for cooking chili, you'll be able to pour yourself a glass to enjoy while you're at it. The alcohol helps tenderize the meat and break down lingering fats and other molecules in the chili, releasing trapped flavors and making the whole dish more intense and interesting. Wine also adds an earthy element to chili that blends well with chili ingredients like chipotle chile in adobo sauce, sautéed onions and peppers, and beef broth. Wine gives turkey chili a glow-up as well, where it will draw out the subtle, wild flavors of the turkey.