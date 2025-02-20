Why Your Butterscotch Chips Aren't Melting Properly

Whether you're making butterscotch drop cookies, creamy pudding, or a sauce to drizzle over your favorite vanilla ice cream, butterscotch is a nostalgic, dreamy ingredient that can create lasting culinary memories. The trouble is, getting butterscotch chips to melt properly can be tricky.

There are some scientific reasons for this. Unlike chocolate, chips made from butterscotch (as well as white chocolate) rely on stabilizing ingredients like soy lecithin to help the candies retain their perky droplet appearance as they travel through the shipping process. (If you review you the best and worst chocolate chips on store shelves, you may also find this stuff in some of the less-preferred options.)

While that droplet shape is delightful for the aesthetic of a cookie or blondie, it interferes with smooth melting. These chips are also primarily made from sugar, which makes heating them without burning difficult. The good news is that there are ways to work with your butterscotch chips that will ensure they melt into a creamy, silky texture without scorching or clumping.