The Fast Food Chain That Uses Actual Sea Salt On Its Fries

Fast food french fries are nearly as varied as the potato is versatile. They come curly, crinkled, and crunchy.

For the most part, it's hard to go wrong with fried potatoes, though some versions of the greasy side shine more than others. Wendy's undoubtedly ranks up there among the victors in the battle of the best fast-food french fries (Wendy boldly says so herself, on the restaurant's website). They're sturdy enough to withstand even the densest of dips (and, of course, a dunk or two into your Frosty), and the natural cut potatoes give you a little irresistible patch of potato skin that adds to the texture and flavor.

In the over fifty years since Wendy's has been running, the brand has only given their fries — a fundamental on their menu — two makeovers. While the company's 2021 announcement claimed to improve the shelf ... er, paper bag life of their french fries and fight back against soggy potatoes, Wendy's also gave their french fry formula a makeover in 2010, adding a sea salt topping. This is the same year Wendy's switched to the "natural cut" version you're used to using for Frosty scooping.