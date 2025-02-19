How To Dine At One Of George Washington's Favorite Restaurants
While Founding Father George Washington was famously an alcohol connoisseur and enjoyed a sour Cherry Bounce (and almost hit 1,500 gallons of his favorite wine purchased in his lifetime), his boozy beverages had to wash something down! In fact, history buffs can still enjoy a classy presidential dinner at one of the first President's favorite restaurants. Gadsby's Tavern in Alexandria, Virginia began serving patrons in 1770, and one of those prominent diners was none other than George Washington. Other distinguished guests included First Lady Martha Washington, President Thomas Jefferson, and French aristocrat Marquis de Lafayette.
While various locations in Virginia had held the annual Birthnight Ball, which was a celebration for George Washington on his birthday, the former President actually did not attend these parties until 1798 and 1799, where it was held at none other than Gadsby's Tavern. The tavern and its attached buildings were supposed to be demolished in the early 1900s, but they were saved by the efforts of the American Legion, an organization of veterans who aim to strengthen the country through various services.
Visiting Gadsby's Tavern
Thanks to the city of Alexandria, Virginia, Gadsby's Tavern is still happily serving guests to this day. Gadsby's Tavern Museum is the site of the original tavern and is recognized as a National Historic Landmark. The original hotel on the property is now the site of the operating restaurant and ballroom.
Anyone planning on visiting Gadsby's Tavern can expect sophisticated decor from the 18th century. The tavern has always been known for its beautiful atmosphere, which is enhanced by candlelight. Diners have often noted its stunning appearance in letters written after their dining experience. The restaurant's website features a gallery of photos of the dining area, which includes large chandeliers, unique glassware, and gorgeous paintings lining the walls. One happy guest even said that their "whole family felt like regular George Washingtons dining here," confirming that the first President must have felt right at home in such a luxurious tavern.