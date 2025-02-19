How To Dine At One Of George Washington's Favorite Restaurants

While Founding Father George Washington was famously an alcohol connoisseur and enjoyed a sour Cherry Bounce (and almost hit 1,500 gallons of his favorite wine purchased in his lifetime), his boozy beverages had to wash something down! In fact, history buffs can still enjoy a classy presidential dinner at one of the first President's favorite restaurants. Gadsby's Tavern in Alexandria, Virginia began serving patrons in 1770, and one of those prominent diners was none other than George Washington. Other distinguished guests included First Lady Martha Washington, President Thomas Jefferson, and French aristocrat Marquis de Lafayette.

While various locations in Virginia had held the annual Birthnight Ball, which was a celebration for George Washington on his birthday, the former President actually did not attend these parties until 1798 and 1799, where it was held at none other than Gadsby's Tavern. The tavern and its attached buildings were supposed to be demolished in the early 1900s, but they were saved by the efforts of the American Legion, an organization of veterans who aim to strengthen the country through various services.