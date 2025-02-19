Tomato Relish Is The Secret Ingredient You Need To Take Dishes Up A Notch
If you've had and loved tomato sauce, tomato soup, tomato jam, tomato gazpacho, and tomato salsa, and you may think you've experienced all the many ways this fruit can be transformed. But the truth is, with just a few familiar ingredients and a little inspiration, you can create a customizable, versatile relish that further expands the canon of tomato condiments.
This culinary effort is less of a recipe and more of a formula; it consists of simply simmering tomatoes along with some aromatics like sautéed onion and garlic, a little sugar for balance, and vinegar to brighten and lift all those complex flavors. You can finish it off with a little salt and pepper, or further season with herbs and spices of your choice.
From there, you'll find quickly that there are so many ways to utilize this special sauce. Ketchup lovers will find this subtle twist to be a perfect addition to burgers, hot dogs, and french fries. It brings zip and tang to a gooey grilled cheese sandwich at lunchtime, and is very welcome when slathered on savory scrambled eggs in the morning. It's a perfect addition to your cheese board, but can also be part of a more substantial meal when served alongside grilled steak or seafood. And that's just for starters.
Customizing this tomato condiment
This is a super customizable creation, too. If you like a relish that's got a bit more texture, you can use unpeeled tomatoes and leave them a bit chunkier, while the peeled kind will produce something smoother and more akin to a tomato sauce. In terms of viscosity, a lengthier simmer will further concentrate the mixture, resulting in a thicker version if that's your preference.
When it comes to additional flavors for your relish, choose from a broad range of tomato-friendly ingredients. Paprika adds a touch of smokiness, while cayenne, red pepper flakes, or chili powder add a little kick. Warming spices like clove, nutmeg, and cinnamon also all play well with tomato, while herbs like thyme and oregano provide herbaceous depth. You can even go for a barbecue style flavor profile with molasses and smoky chipotle, and a little Worcestershire.
Because this fresh preparation lacks preservatives, you'll want to keep your relish in an airtight container in the fridge, and use it up within about a week. That said, it's possible to freeze this stuff, or apply a traditional canning process if you have the resources. Either way, the next time you have a haul of fresh tomatoes and are seeking an alternative to your basic, all-purpose tomato sauce or creamy roasted tomato soup, this relish comes in clutch, and will add a surprising and impressive touch to a whole spread of inspired dishes.