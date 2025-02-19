Tomato Relish Is The Secret Ingredient You Need To Take Dishes Up A Notch​​

If you've had and loved tomato sauce, tomato soup, tomato jam, tomato gazpacho, and tomato salsa, and you may think you've experienced all the many ways this fruit can be transformed. But the truth is, with just a few familiar ingredients and a little inspiration, you can create a customizable, versatile relish that further expands the canon of tomato condiments.

This culinary effort is less of a recipe and more of a formula; it consists of simply simmering tomatoes along with some aromatics like sautéed onion and garlic, a little sugar for balance, and vinegar to brighten and lift all those complex flavors. You can finish it off with a little salt and pepper, or further season with herbs and spices of your choice.

From there, you'll find quickly that there are so many ways to utilize this special sauce. Ketchup lovers will find this subtle twist to be a perfect addition to burgers, hot dogs, and french fries. It brings zip and tang to a gooey grilled cheese sandwich at lunchtime, and is very welcome when slathered on savory scrambled eggs in the morning. It's a perfect addition to your cheese board, but can also be part of a more substantial meal when served alongside grilled steak or seafood. And that's just for starters.