Can You Heat-Treat Flour In The Microwave?

Flour is an important ingredient in many traditional baked goods, from pasta to bread and even cookie dough. It's what gives these doughs and batters their structure, and while we've been taught that the eggs in cookie dough are what make it dangerous to eat raw, the truth is that flour hides some dangers of its own — potentially harmful bacteria. In order to kill this bacteria, the flour has to be heat-treated, which you might have heard can be done in the microwave. The truth is that it's complicated.

Flour grains grow in large fields, and they're susceptible to being contaminated with bacteria such as salmonella or E. coli while growing, which can lead to serious illness if consumed. Since flour is raw and isn't heat-treated during its refining process, those bacteria can transfer all the way from the grain to the package. Flour is usually baked to a safe temperature when that pasta or dough gets cooked, so it's not often a concern. While some people swear by heat-treating their flour in the microwave, and yes, it will kill some of the bacteria, the FDA doesn't recommend it as a viable, safe method.