Are Froot Loops A Gluten-Free Cereal?

We all have our go-to cereal. And frankly, is there a better way to start the day? Packed with fibers, proteins, vitamins, and minerals, cereal is a great choice to fuel your morning with energy. Many kinds of cereals are very nutritious, but they do have their downsides. Not all cereal is gluten-free, and Froot Loops is no exception.

First introduced in the 1960s, Froot Loops became an instant hit with its mascot — Toucan Sam and his colorful beak — quickly winning over people's hearts. It was rebranded in 2023, after the Michigan-based food company Kellogg's swapped 'Fruit' for 'Froot' in the product's name, to avoid misleading consumers into thinking it's fruit-based. Despite the name change, however, this colorful cereal remained just as flavorful. Regardless of the color, Froot Loops all taste the same, but they're made with multiple flavors including cherry, blueberry, raspberry, apple, orange, lemon, and lime. No wonder children can't get enough of them.

If you're still a kid at heart and nostalgia kicks in, you probably crave a bowl of Froot Loops from time to time. But if you have any kind of gluten intolerance, it might not be the best idea, because -– aside from all that sweet, crispy, crunchy deliciousness -– wheat flour is one of Froot Loops' main ingredients. And unless you're fine with feeling bloated for days, you might want to consider some alternatives. But what are the options?