Are Froot Loops A Gluten-Free Cereal?
We all have our go-to cereal. And frankly, is there a better way to start the day? Packed with fibers, proteins, vitamins, and minerals, cereal is a great choice to fuel your morning with energy. Many kinds of cereals are very nutritious, but they do have their downsides. Not all cereal is gluten-free, and Froot Loops is no exception.
First introduced in the 1960s, Froot Loops became an instant hit with its mascot — Toucan Sam and his colorful beak — quickly winning over people's hearts. It was rebranded in 2023, after the Michigan-based food company Kellogg's swapped 'Fruit' for 'Froot' in the product's name, to avoid misleading consumers into thinking it's fruit-based. Despite the name change, however, this colorful cereal remained just as flavorful. Regardless of the color, Froot Loops all taste the same, but they're made with multiple flavors including cherry, blueberry, raspberry, apple, orange, lemon, and lime. No wonder children can't get enough of them.
If you're still a kid at heart and nostalgia kicks in, you probably crave a bowl of Froot Loops from time to time. But if you have any kind of gluten intolerance, it might not be the best idea, because -– aside from all that sweet, crispy, crunchy deliciousness -– wheat flour is one of Froot Loops' main ingredients. And unless you're fine with feeling bloated for days, you might want to consider some alternatives. But what are the options?
Breakfast can still be fun
Contrary to popular opinion, breakfast isn't actually the most important meal of the day. That, however, doesn't mean you should just skip it. So, even if you need to steer away from Froot Loops and other gluten-based cereals, there are still plenty of alternatives to go for. Basically, it all comes down to whether the brand includes wheat, malt extract, or other barley malt ingredients. So, you may not need to worry about cereals that don't use these containing gluten, even if some aren't explicitly labeled as gluten-free (although cross-contamination is still an issue if the product you're buying isn't certified gluten-free, so keep that in mind). If you still want to play it safe, you can always opt for gluten-free cereals made from corn, rice, quinoa, or millet.
With that in mind, if you come across some gluten-free oats, crafting your own bowl might be the healthiest choice. Since loaded cereal makes your basic bowl a well-rounded breakfast, you'll get a chance to experiment with your preferred choice of fruits and nuts.
Still, if getting creative in the morning is the last thing on your mind and you're looking for a quick breakfast before heading to work, you can always reach for a box of Honey Nut Cheerios, Lucky Charms, EnviroKidz Panda Puffs, or Cascadian Farm Berry Vanilla Puffs at the supermarket. These are just a few gluten-free examples – there are so many options to choose from. This way, not only will you save some precious time, but you'll also boost your system with the necessary nutrients for a great start to the day.