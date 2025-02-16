To Turn Steak Drippings Into A Thick, Velvety Pan Sauce, Try This Technique

There's nothing like enjoying a juicy and tender steak with all the right accompaniments. As a matter of fact, whether you're preparing filet mignon or one of many flavorful steak cuts that won't break the bank, such as tri-tip or flat-iron, every steak deserves a delectable sauce for dipping. While pan drippings may give home-cooked steak an extra flavor boost, the secret behind luxurious restaurant soups and sauces is a bit of butter.

However, instead of simply adding a pat or two of butter to your steak's drippings, follow a special technique to create a flavorful, glossy, and thick pan sauce. The French cooking method, monter au beurre or "to mount with butter," is a technique that involves whisking cold butter into warm sauce. When butter is strategically whisked into a combination of meat drippings, stock, and spices, an emulsification occurs. Small bits of butterfat are left suspended in the mix, leaving you with the ideal accompaniment for your next perfectly cooked steak.

To make this elevated sauce, combine steak drippings with wine or stock over medium heat until reduced. Then, off the heat, whisk in a bit of mustard. Once the mixture reduces to a temperature at or below 195 degrees Fahrenheit, vigorously whisk in small cubes of cold butter. Serve this rich and creamy sauce immediately or keep it warm with a hot water bath until mealtime.