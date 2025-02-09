Pasta is one of those simple yet transformative foods that serves as the foundation for some of the world's most decadent and timeless recipes. From spaghetti and meatballs to deep dish lasagna and no-frills cacio e pepe, these sacred starches are enjoyed in countless ways. Indeed, noodles are a near-universal culinary language. Take Japanese ramen noodles, for example, which, with the help of baking soda, can be swapped for Italian pasta in a pinch.

Although using pasta in place of proper ramen noodles may sound like blasphemy, it's more of a creative workaround than an upgrade, but it does have its fans. In fact, the technique is approved by professionals like "Top Chef" finalist Shota Nakajima, who showcased the technique on TikTok, calling them "cheat noods."

If you were wondering how baking soda transforms ordinary pasta into ramen noodles, it's not magic that makes traditional ramen strands so springy and firm – it's kansui, an alkaline mineral powder that transforms the wheat dough used to make the noodles. Baking soda is also an alkaline powder, so adding a pinch to pasta water yields a noodle with that bouncy, curly quality characteristic of high-quality ramen. Not only does bicarbonate of soda alter the structure of the pasta, but it also deepens its color, giving it a more authentic ramen aesthetic. Although baking soda-infused pasta isn't a dead ringer for genuine ramen noodles, this is one jjjjjjjjcrave-curbing hack that satisfies with little effort.