The Magical Transformation Baking Soda Has On Regular Noodles

It's time for your deeply buried memories of high school chemistry to shine — this transformation may look magical, but it's also very scientific. When you make traditional Chinese egg noodles or Japanese ramen noodles, the common ingredients include eggs, salt, flour, and food-grade lye water, a mixture that includes both baking soda and potassium carbonate. The reaction of the alkaline salts in lye water with the water that pasta is boiled in raises their PH, a chemical reaction that results in chewier, stretchier noodles, altering the gluten structure of the dough and giving it more elasticity.

As it turns out, doing the same with just baking soda has a similar, if not exact, result. Even better, if you bake the baking soda on a sheet first, turning it from sodium bicarbonate into sodium carbonate, increasing the strength of the alkaline substance, and making its stretching effect on your noodles even greater. If you do this, though, make sure you don't touch the baked baking soda with your bare hands, as it can be toxic to the touch. Once it's boiled into your pasta water, another chemical reaction will occur that will make the pasta safe to consume. If you want to take it to the next level, you can, of course, mix the homemade baking soda-alkaline water into flour and eggs to make homemade ramen dough.

A parting tip: Don't fill your pot of water full to the brim. When the baking soda is added, it will cause the solution to bubble — you can use your imagination to see how that might go wrong.