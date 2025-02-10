Repurpose Leftover Charcuterie Into Next-Level Mac And Cheese

Leftover charcuterie is a joyful gift of abundance. First of all, if you've got a bunch of appetizer-portioned meats kicking around, that means you've likely recently hosted a party, so you have leftovers and warm memories. And, if you shop the way we do for said prosciutto, bresaola, and capicola, which is to say, buying a little more than you think you'll need, then you'll also have a super simple post-party brunch spread at the ready for the morning after. But, aim too high, and you're staring down the barrel of cured meat not only the next morning, but the one after that, and the one after that. And, being that the stuff isn't exactly cheap, the drive to actually use it all up is strong. But so, too are the flavors of charcuterie. And, whatever variety you're working with, it will mix marvelously with mac and cheese.

Pivoting charcuterie to mac and cheese is rooted in history and common sense. People have been pairing meat preparations and cheese for centuries; for so long that the two separate foodstuffs are now commonly incorrectly grouped under the same banner, "charcuterie," which literally only refers to the animal protein. So combining it with a melty dairy component and oodles of noodles, which approximate the carb you might also find beside charcuterie, is a natural evolution for the duo. And it's all undeniably delicious.