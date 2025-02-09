The Ginger Ale You Order At Restaurants Might Not Be The Real Thing

For loyal ginger ale fans, it must be said that the soda-mixture hack is only a close approximation of the real thing. Truthfully, it can be impossible to tell whether you're getting the fake or the real thing by just looking at them: The right proportion of lemon-lime soda to cola can mimic the ginger ale's signature golden-brown appearance exactly. But if you're an avid drinker of ginger ale, particularly brands that use real ginger, you'll probably notice the flavor difference right away. Many craft brands of ginger ale, like some of the best ginger ale brands, contain actual ginger, which offers a distinctively zingy, spicy flavor that can't be replicated with the mixture. But for those who prefer the barely-there dash of ginger in popular brands such as Canada Dry or Schweppes, you actually may not register the flavor difference so easily. Pair that with the power of suggestion: If someone tells you your drink is ginger ale and it looks like ginger ale, you'll likely believe it's ginger ale.

However, truth in marketing is important. If you believe you're getting real ginger ale, that's what you deserve to get, especially if your body reacts negatively to caffeine. Not only that, but soda fountains are notoriously filthy, so a concoction mixed up there on the fly can be problematic. For these reasons, if ginger ale integrity is important to you, we suggest you save that order for your next airplane ride or grocery run.