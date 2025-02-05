Why It's Actually A Good Thing If Your Grocery Store Is Cold

When making a trip to the grocery store, there are a few things you should always have on the checklist. Items like your reusable bags and full grocery list (follow the 5-to-1 rule when planning your list for easier shopping) are a given — but you might want to start bringing a sweater along too, if you aren't already. After thousands of grocery store excursions, it's safe to say we're all familiar with the fact that grocery stores are almost always cold. Still, while the arctic chill of the freezer aisle might leave our teeth chattering and fingers numb, it's actually a good thing if your grocery store is cold.

Aside from the obvious benefit of food safety, another unlikely benefit of a frigid environment is that it keeps you from lingering in the store. This means you're more likely to stick to your grocery list and spend nothing more than what you hoped. However, it might also mean that you make an extra impulse purchase or two during your hurried shopping spree. But let's be honest, are you really mad about a spontaneous purchase of chocolate chip cookies? Some shopping mistakes are meant to be made (however, if you want to avoid them, here are the 13 most-common grocery shopping mistakes to look out for). Furthermore, an extra-chilled store might also mean better access to produce and refrigerated items, as those stores are often cold to compensate for a lack of refrigerator doors. Although it does come with higher energy costs, easy viewing and access to cold food items can make shopping faster and is another benefit for customers.