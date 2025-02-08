Through the years, Jimmy John's has garnered a reputation for making high-quality sandwiches with great ingredients for an affordable price. However, beyond that, not much is actually known about the chain's inner workings. While the restaurant's produce is fresh and its deli meats and bread are sliced and baked in stores daily, certain ingredients are still outsourced. In fact, condiments are outsourced regularly by the sandwich chain. On top of this, tuna is the chain's only meat on the list of ingredients that is not hand-sliced in house. For tuna sandwiches, Jimmy John's uses the canned tuna brand, StarKist Tuna (which is a popular choice that we ranked 11th on our list of canned tuna, worst to best).

However, while Jimmy John's does buy canned tuna, the chain also adds more to it, thus upgrading the canned tuna. The tuna at Jimmy John's is seldom added to the sandwich just by itself. Instead, the chain typically uses StarKist Tuna as a base for its homemade tuna salad, which is then used in sandwiches.