Yuengling Beer Is Now Available In Chicago After An Almost 200-Year Wait
We all know that a beer bar is worth your time when it has a solid draft selection, and Yuengling has held a worthy spot in several fine establishments along the East Coast and Midwest. As of January 2025, the company is extending its reach to Illinois by offering its product on tap. That's right, Yuengling is now in Chicago for the first time in its 200-year run.
"For years we have seen an overwhelming desire for our portfolio from our most loyal fans in Illinois that have been eagerly awaiting the brand's arrival," said Wendy Yuengling, Chief Administrative Officer and 6th generation family member of D.G. Yuengling & Son, Inc. in a press release.
If you're kicking it back in Chicago and haven't had the chance to experience Yuengling on tap, now's the perfect time to experience this beverage at its best or pick up a pack to take home. To track down a location serving near you, just visit the Yuengling website to get ahead of the crowd this weekend.
Yuengling continues its Midwest expansion
Yuengling has been an East Coast favorite since it opened America's oldest brewery in Pottsville, Pennsylvania, over 200 years ago. This old dog can still learn new tricks as the company continues to grow after its joint venture with Molson Coors in 2020. Ever since, these brewers have been on a statewide tour to bring this beloved beer across the Midwest in Texas, Oklahoma, Kansas, and Missouri. Putting their product in Chicago bars and stores is a positive sign of further expansion across major U.S. cities.
Yuengling is known for its lagers, porters, and ales that can appeal to beer enthusiasts and casual drinkers alike. Chicago has a bustling restaurant scene that will only benefit from more alcoholic beverages to pair with food. This German-American beer has survived through prohibition and more historical events than we can count, so it's safe to say Yuengling has been built to last.