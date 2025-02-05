Add A New Twist To Your McDonald's Chicken Nuggets With This Easy Hack

Take your McNuggets up a McNotch with a super simple McDonald's ordering hack: Ask for your nuggets "extra crispy." According to a growing number of TikTok foodies and Reddit threads dedicated to fast-food hacks, requesting this tweak prompts the kitchen to refry your nuggets for a few extra seconds, giving them an irresistible, ultra-crunchy exterior.

McDonald's employees have chimed in online, confirming that this request is easy to accommodate, and surprisingly common among nugget enthusiasts. They simply warn that you may have a bit of a longer wait time.

Why does this work? McDonald's chicken nuggets are typically cooked in a two-step process: First, they're par-fried at the supplier to set the coating, then they're fully cooked in-store. This extra frying step intensifies the crispiness without overcooking the tender chicken inside. The thick tempura-style coating on the outside is what actually makes McDonald's nuggets so good, as it helps keep the inside good and juicy.

So far, no customers have been charged extra for these extra-crispy nuggets, so get out there and try it for yourself!