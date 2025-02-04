The Earthy Mashed Potato Substitute That Brings Sweet Flavor To Dinner

While there's no true substitute for flavorful and comforting mashed potatoes (like those cooked in chicken broth), parsnips certainly come close. These earthy tubers are creamy white in color and contain just the right amount of starch to create a beautiful, velvety mash (pro tip: Parsnips are also the vegetable you should swap for potato in your next batch of homemade french fries). At first glance, you may even mistake them for mashed potatoes, but the first bite will disabuse you of that notion — sweet with a zip of horseradish-y spice, parsnips carry a distinct flavor that lends complexity to beloved mashed potato pairings like garlic, bacon, and cheddar cheese.

Trading parsnips for traditional Yukon golds carries several benefits, from flavor to slightly denser nutritional content. While the humble potato is an excellent source of folate and vitamin C, parsnips contain more fiber and magnesium, and may be desirable for anyone limiting their carbs. Even if you're a tried-and-true carb connoisseur (we are too, don't worry), you can use a 1:1 ratio of potatoes and parsnips for an elegant, flavorful alternative to classic mash.

You can also make an all-parsnip mash by preparing them almost exactly as you would potatoes. Chop them into quarter-size pieces, and add them to a soup pot with cold water and salt. Bring the water to a boil and let it bubble until the parsnips are fork-tender, then drain and mash with desired flavorings — we love a sophisticated butter-and-cream moment. Just be aware that because parsnips are more fibrous than potatoes, it may take extra work to make them creamy.