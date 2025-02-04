Transform Mac And Cheese With This Whipped Cream Dispenser Hack
Mac and cheese can be basic and straight from a box, but it doesn't have to be. You can make a bougie version of this easy meal by making it from scratch instead of reaching for the best box of mac and cheese noodles. Use specialty French and Italian cheese blends to make the cheese gourmet. Bake it or smoke it, and add bacon, chives, truffles, and pretty much anything else you can think of to dress up a standard dish of mac and cheese.
One of the best ways to add a gourmet twist to your next batch of mac and cheese is to make it creamy, and we're talking creamier than anything you could achieve with other mac and cheese recipes. Instead of relying on fancy cheeses, cottage cheese, or even heavy cream to create a dreamy version of mac and cheese, use this whipped cream dispenser hack.
Skip the line at the specialty cheese shop and head to your nearest grocer, because you don't need gourmet cheese for this mac and cheese hack. What you will need is a package of deli sliced sharp cheddar and a nitrous oxide gas-powered whipped cream dispenser. You'll melt the cheddar cheese, mix it with a little cream or milk, and put it into the whipped cream dispenser, creating a fluffy, whipped, aerated cheese that will level up your mac and cheese game instantly.
Why you can change the texture of cheese with a whipped cream dispenser
Whipped cream dispensers work with the use of nitrous oxide encased in single-use charger containers that are inserted into the dispenser. The charger releases the gas into the dispenser as you shake the container, and whatever is inside the dispenser is forced out in a creamy, fluffy, whipped consistency. Most of the time you're making something like a basic whipped cream recipe with these dispensers for cake and dessert decorating, but if you add some melted cheese into the dispenser, you will create cheese that's just as whipped as the topping on your iced coffee or dessert. Be sure to dispense your whipped cheese from the dispenser soon after you hear the hissing sound of the fresh charger. Nitrous oxide dissipates quickly, and your cheese will go flat if you wait too long.
The whipped cream dispenser hack for mac and cheese creates a unique take on the classic dish, very different from other ways to seriously upgrade your mac and cheese. You can combine the hack with gourmet toppings or use specialty pasta. You can even add your own spice blend to the cheese before you put it in the dispenser to create your own signature whipped mac and cheese dish. No matter the direction you take on your next endeavor to craft unique mac and cheese, use a whipped cream dispenser to bring it to the next level.