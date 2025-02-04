Transform Mac And Cheese With This Whipped Cream Dispenser Hack

Mac and cheese can be basic and straight from a box, but it doesn't have to be. You can make a bougie version of this easy meal by making it from scratch instead of reaching for the best box of mac and cheese noodles. Use specialty French and Italian cheese blends to make the cheese gourmet. Bake it or smoke it, and add bacon, chives, truffles, and pretty much anything else you can think of to dress up a standard dish of mac and cheese.

One of the best ways to add a gourmet twist to your next batch of mac and cheese is to make it creamy, and we're talking creamier than anything you could achieve with other mac and cheese recipes. Instead of relying on fancy cheeses, cottage cheese, or even heavy cream to create a dreamy version of mac and cheese, use this whipped cream dispenser hack.

Skip the line at the specialty cheese shop and head to your nearest grocer, because you don't need gourmet cheese for this mac and cheese hack. What you will need is a package of deli sliced sharp cheddar and a nitrous oxide gas-powered whipped cream dispenser. You'll melt the cheddar cheese, mix it with a little cream or milk, and put it into the whipped cream dispenser, creating a fluffy, whipped, aerated cheese that will level up your mac and cheese game instantly.