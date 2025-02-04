Avoid Buying This Sweet Treat From Walgreens When You Can

While delicious ice cream can be made at home without a machine, sometimes it is just easier to pop into the nearest Walgreens location to quickly purchase a pint of store-bought ice cream. This usually seems like a wonderful idea, especially in the moment; however, consumers craving a sweet treat may actually want to choose a different path for soothing that craving. There are a few reasons for this. Firstly, at some Walgreens locations, the ice cream selection is actually inside a locked chain freezer that can only be opened by an employee. While this is not true at every location, those in a hurry or who wanted to avoid human interaction may roll their eyes and head to a different store upon realizing that their creamy treat isn't as easy to retrieve as they expected.

On top of this, even if the ice cream section is lock-free, it is also more expensive at Walgreens than at many competing stores. For example, a 14-ounce container of Häagen-Dazs Strawberry Ice Cream (Häagen-Dazs also happens to make our top-ranked vanilla ice cream out of 11 popular brands) will run you around $6.99 at Walgreens, while the same exact product is $4.58 at Walmart and $4.29 at Target (at the time of this writing).