The Best Cut Of Pork For Savory Stews

For all those new to whipping up warm, savory stews, don't panic when you see vague words like "stewing meat" on the ingredient list. While many different types of meat can fit the bill for this elusive term, from chuck steak to lamb shoulder, certain cuts of meat work better than others in those simmering pots. When those recipes call for pork, the loin might be your best choice.

This cut is often regarded as one of the best choice for pork stews. Tough if not cooked properly, its ample fat cap lends it a richness that allows it to withstand plenty of low and slow cooking, causing it to practically melt after simmering on the stove. Done right, stewed pork loin will fall apart with the simple pull of a fork, and its meatiness will effortlessly infuse your broth and whatever hearty vegetables you add to it with robust flavor.

With other porcine stew picks, you might have to add additional fat to the pot such as salt pork to enhance the flavor, but pork loin has enough fat and flavor on its own. That's why it's a go-to choice for Mexican guisado, which you can easily turn into burritos. So, if you want a deliciously aromatic stew that tastes equally heavenly, go for pork loin.