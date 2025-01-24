The Fast Food Chain That Is Now Opening On Sundays (And It's About Time)

If you're familiar with the bakery chain Nothing Bundt Cakes, you know that fans crave the creative, frosted treats and often demand them for birthdays, office parties, and other events. Until recently, if that event landed on a Sunday, there was a possibility your local store might not be open. But beginning February 2, 2025, all 600-plus Nothing Bundt Cakes locations are required to open on Sundays, according to several reports.

This is fantastic news for those with Sunday parties and last-minute shoppers seeking a creative treat. Whether it's a full-sized red velvet cake, the brand's popular Bundtlets personal cakes, or Bundtinis by The Dozen (why, oh why, can't they be purchased individually?), the shop has enough party options and whimsically decorated cakes to charm any recipient. There are even gluten free items to choose from.

However, some franchisees have been pushing back against the new mandate. Whether it's because of slow Sunday traffic, work-life balance, religious reasons, or just a feeling that the company atmosphere has changed, some store owners are concerned about the mandate. Considering that chains like Target have begun closing on major holidays (partly in response to concern for workers' needs), and chains like McDonald's are now allowing franchise owners to decide if they're open on Thanksgiving or not, it seems possible we'll be hearing more about this corporate decision as it's implemented.