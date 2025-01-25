Avoid This Simple Mistake For Better Decorated Focaccia

Focaccia, the finger-pressed, oil-enriched Italian flatbread, is a fun and easy home bake, especially for beginners. As long as you have flour, water, yeast, olive oil, and a cast iron pan, you're minutes away from enjoying this crisp-on-the-outside, soft-on-the-inside sensation. Once you've perfected your foundational focaccia recipe, the possibilities are endless. You can keep it simple with a dusting of thyme or oregano, pair it with olive oil for dipping, or slice it and serve it as part of an underrated Italian sandwich. But before you start decorating your dough with a torrent of toppings, it's important to know which ingredients can be added before the bread begins baking versus which ones should be added at the very end. If you don't time your toppings correctly, you could be making a recipe-ruining mistake.

Chowhound spoke exclusively with chef Luca Corazzina to learn his focaccia-focused advice. "Ingredients like herbs or cheese can burn if exposed to high heat for too long," he says. "To avoid this, add these toppings about 10 to 15 minutes before the focaccia is done." As the chef de cuisine at Olio e Più in New York, DC, and Chicago, Corazzina knows his stuff. His menus feature several focaccia options from burrata cream and mortadella to speck and arugula. Robust ingredients like cured meats can withstand the entire baking process, but more delicate ingredients like arugula should be added at the end. With Corazzina's guidance, it's easy to know when to add which toppings to your homemade focaccia.