What's The Difference Between Batter And Dough?

To culinary rookies, batter and dough might seem completely identical. After all, they are both made from the same two basic ingredients: flour and liquid. Isn't it natural to assume they're just two synonyms for the same thing? While this might make sense in theory, the reality is quite different: Despite sharing the same foundation, batter and dough are worlds apart in terms of texture, consistency, and ultimately purpose. It's like comparing tomato sauce and ketchup (just don't let the Italians hear you or you might find yourself in some serious trouble).

There are several distinctions between batter and dough with the most obvious one being moisture content: Dough typically has less liquid while batter has more, so is much thinner. There's a reason it's called whisking batter and kneading dough. While dough can be turned into delicious homemade bread (the kind you should store properly for long-lasting freshness), batter is ideal for cakes, crêpes, pancakes, and, let's not forget, deep-fry coating. It's no secret that the best fish tacos are all about the right batter!