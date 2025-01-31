What's The Difference Between Batter And Dough?
To culinary rookies, batter and dough might seem completely identical. After all, they are both made from the same two basic ingredients: flour and liquid. Isn't it natural to assume they're just two synonyms for the same thing? While this might make sense in theory, the reality is quite different: Despite sharing the same foundation, batter and dough are worlds apart in terms of texture, consistency, and ultimately purpose. It's like comparing tomato sauce and ketchup (just don't let the Italians hear you or you might find yourself in some serious trouble).
There are several distinctions between batter and dough with the most obvious one being moisture content: Dough typically has less liquid while batter has more, so is much thinner. There's a reason it's called whisking batter and kneading dough. While dough can be turned into delicious homemade bread (the kind you should store properly for long-lasting freshness), batter is ideal for cakes, crêpes, pancakes, and, let's not forget, deep-fry coating. It's no secret that the best fish tacos are all about the right batter!
What is dough?
Dough is a soft and pliable mixture that usually contains about 40% moisture. It can be made from various flours with all-purpose flour being an ideal choice for many recipes. Regardless of the type of flour used, dough's true character reveals itself only after liquid comes in, with water or milk being the most commonly used. Although, if you're trying to master how to easily make pasta dough, eggs are better suited as the primary liquid ingredient. Finally, dough is nothing without the right leavening agents. How else do you imagine dough fermenting and transforming into that perfectly tender Margherita pizza you can't stop thinking about without a little bit of help from Saccharomyces cerevisiae? Or, as the rest of the world calls it, baker's yeast?
With dough, achieving the perfect consistency is crucial for getting the final product right. That's why, rather than adding the liquid all at once, it's much smarter to incorporate it little by little. This makes it way more flexible and super easy to shape by hand. If you're a millennial and spend a larger portion of your food budget on pasta, it might be wise to consider improving your kneading skills.
What is batter?
Batter, a term originating from the French word "battre" meaning "to beat," is a liquidy mix used for many recipes. It's the foundation behind those crispy and delicious Yorkshire puddings that make a Sunday roast feel complete. It's also the base for those light, fluffy pancakes we top with butter and maple syrup for breakfast. The thickness of the batter varies depending on the recipe. That's why chefs around the globe divide it into three categories: pour batter, coating batter, and drop batter. If we take pour batters, for example, they typically have a 1:1 ratio of liquid and flour.
While batter uses the same flours and liquids as dough, it sometimes takes on a bit of an adventurist side and gets an upgrade with eggs or even a splash of beer. After that, it's time for some whisking or beating — but not literally of course. Beating is actually a fast mixing method that can be done with a hand mixer or a stand mixer fitted with a whisk tool. Or, you can always stick to the old-fashioned way and do it manually.