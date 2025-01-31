Does A Filter Actually Improve The Taste Of Cheap Vodka?

When it comes to liquor, the conventional wisdom is that you get what you pay for. Though there are a few bottom shelf vodkas that are actually worth buying, if you're looking for an exceptionally smooth, high-end drinking experience, you'll probably have to spring for the good stuff. However, if top shelf bottles are totally out of your price range, there may be an ingenious trick to improve the taste of cheap vodka with an item you probably already own: a water filter.

The idea is that a charcoal or carbon filter device, like a Brita, will remove impurities from cheap vodka just like it does from water, but does this method actually work? According to expert mixologist Cody Goldstein, founder and CEO of Muddling Memories, it absolutely can — just be aware that it won't magically upgrade your mediocre vodka into a first-class spirit.

"Running vodka through a filter can increase the quality of the vodka," Goldstein says. "One major difference will be the absence of impurities from the spirit. The filter should help improve the smoothness of the vodka, giving it a less 'harsh' burn when sipping." He clarifies, "While it will not make the vodka 'premier,' it can help mimic the often chemical-less properties of taste that a higher quality vodka will carry."