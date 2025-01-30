Is Miso Soup Typically Gluten Free?

There's nothing quite like the warming umami flavors present in a bowl of miso soup. Exceptionally rich and healing, this dish is the perfect thing to cure the winter blues — but it might not be for everyone. Miso soup is full of ingredients both nourishing and delicious, sure, not to mention easy to make, but is it safe for gluten-free consumers?

Generally speaking, the base of most miso soup is gluten-free. Traditional miso soup base consists simply of miso and a staple Japanese stock known as dashi. Miso is a thick paste of fermented soybeans, salt, and fermented rice called rice koji. Dashi is a stock used primarily in Japanese cooking consisting of kelp and dried bonito flakes, or, umami-rich fish shavings. Miso soups made simply with this base are gluten-free, but not all miso soups are the same. There are thousands of different variations of this dish, so whether or not it's gluten-free depends on the recipe. Some restaurants choose to elevate miso soup base with non-gluten-free add-ins, while other bases rely entirely on non-gluten-free grains beyond rice koji such as barley. These varieties are what gluten-free customers should steer clear of.