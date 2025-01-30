Is Miso Soup Typically Gluten Free?
There's nothing quite like the warming umami flavors present in a bowl of miso soup. Exceptionally rich and healing, this dish is the perfect thing to cure the winter blues — but it might not be for everyone. Miso soup is full of ingredients both nourishing and delicious, sure, not to mention easy to make, but is it safe for gluten-free consumers?
Generally speaking, the base of most miso soup is gluten-free. Traditional miso soup base consists simply of miso and a staple Japanese stock known as dashi. Miso is a thick paste of fermented soybeans, salt, and fermented rice called rice koji. Dashi is a stock used primarily in Japanese cooking consisting of kelp and dried bonito flakes, or, umami-rich fish shavings. Miso soups made simply with this base are gluten-free, but not all miso soups are the same. There are thousands of different variations of this dish, so whether or not it's gluten-free depends on the recipe. Some restaurants choose to elevate miso soup base with non-gluten-free add-ins, while other bases rely entirely on non-gluten-free grains beyond rice koji such as barley. These varieties are what gluten-free customers should steer clear of.
What our gluten-free friends need to watch out for
While traditional miso soup is usually safe for gluten-free consumers, many restaurants add ingredients such as soy sauce to these mixtures, which contain wheat. If you wish to elevate your miso soup base at home, some soy sauce brands use rice in their recipes instead to make them safe for gluten-free consumers, so you can easily remake this dish at home.
To stay safe, if the soup is not listed on a restaurant's gluten-free menu, it might be best to order something else. (Or, when in doubt, you can always ask your server.) Similarly, if you're buying miso soup at a store, always check the ingredient list and do your research before indulging in a bowl. If you discover it's not safe to eat, try out another gluten-free soup for size like our take on a creamy roasted tomato soup.