What Makes The Only Rainforest Cafe In Canada Different From All The US Locations

The Niagara Falls location is unique: Some customers have reported that the quality of the food is better there than at the U.S. locations, while others say it's about the same. The restaurant also has a shark tank whereas most other locations just have tropical fish on display in their aquaria.

However, some Rainforest Cafe fans have issues with what they feel are missing aspects of the iconic themed restaurant. One angry Tripadvisor reviewer said that the atmosphere wasn't right as soon as they stepped into the restaurant and was upset that their Landry's Loyalty Card was denied, since the Ontario cafe isn't owned by Landry's. The reviewer also said the quality of the food was lacking, the aquaria weren't as impressive, the dining room had a weird layout, and the thunderstorm soundscape was too quiet. Other reviews also note that the location does not honor the chain's usual discounts, which many families find inconvenient.

However, though there are a few unfortunate downsides to an independently owned Rainforest Cafe and some bad reviews, there are also thousands of happy customers who compliment its unique environment and state that they had a great experience. The restaurant still has a 3.5-star average rating on Tripadvisor with over 3,000 reviews. What the restaurant may lack in specific Rainforest Cafe merchandise, it makes up for in customer service and location.