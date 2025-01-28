Egg-In-A-Hole Grilled Cheese Is The Upgrade Your Sandwich Deserves

You already know how to make a grilled cheese, probably with your own proprietary upgrades. Bread, butter, cheese, skillet, done. Egg-in-a-hole grilled cheese just takes a bite out of the same basic preparation. Go ahead and build the sandwich how you normally would, with the external butter or mayo and all. Then, ideally using a cookie cutter, stamp out the center. A cookie cutter lets you punch through and easily remove the extra bit. Other household items like a cup will perform decently too. Being that we abhor food waste, grill the "hole" for a little amuse-bouche, or a tasty soup topping.

Now you can get to grilling at just below medium heat, so the cheese has enough time to melt without singeing the bread. Let that dairy get decently gooey for a couple of minutes, flip, and add the egg. Pros can freestyle, but most folks should crack the egg into a little dish before introducing it to the sandwich for better precision. You'll likely want to flip once more for an even finish on the egg — make sure it's set a bit first to minimize splatter. Cook until the bread is golden and the egg has reached your desired doneness. Serve with a knife and fork; this is one sandwich that needs 'em. For more grilled cheese tips, check out 15 ways you're doing your grilled cheese wrong.